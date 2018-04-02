Cougar Women Drop AMC Game at Lyon

BATESVILLE, AR -- The Columbia College women's soccer team fell to American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Lyon College 2-0 Saturday afternoon. With the loss, Columbia drops to 3-7-0 on the season and 2-1-0 in the AMC. The Scots improve to 3-6-1 and 1-1 in conference play.



The Cougars fell behind early when Lyon's Hannah Osmon found the back of the net just six minutes into the contest. The scoring would stall until Maria Monterroso headed in a corner kick with four minutes remaining in the first half to give the Scots a 2-0 halftime lead. That score would hold up as neither team could get on the scoreboard in the second period.



Amber Petty took the loss in goal for Columbia, posting three saves as the Cougar defense allowed five shots on goal to the Scots. The Cougars posted 11 shots on goal and 25 shots throughout the match compared to Lyon's five shots on goal and 12 shots. .



Columbia returns to action Wednesday, October 3rd when they host the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange University at R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m.