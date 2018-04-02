Cougar Women Earn Key Road Win

FULTON, MO -- The Cougar women's soccer team defeated William Woods University 2-1 Tuesday in a key American Midwest Conference (AMC) game. With the win, Columbia improves to 6-7 on the year and 4-1 in AMC play. The Owls drop to 6-5-1 with a 2-1 mark in conference action.

The Cougars were able to get on the scoreboard in the first half when the Owls' defense scored on their own goal to give Columbia a 1-0 lead. That score would hold through halftime and on into the second half before freshman Kelly Ross added her team-leading seventh goal of the season to give the Cougars a 2-0 advantage. Stephanie Kirvan scored for the Owls on a penalty kick with just under a minute remaining in the second period to complete the scoring.

Erica Ramirez recorded the win in goal for Columbia, posting four saves on the night. William Woods posted 11 shots (five on-goal) for the match, compared to six shots (three on-goal) for Columbia.