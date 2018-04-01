Cougars Basketball Flies Past Lindenwood-Belleville

FULTON, MO - The Columbia Cougar men's basketball team defeated Lindenwood University-Belleville Saturday, 89-46, in the Arris' Pizza and Pub College Basketball Classic. The win moves Columbia to 7-4 on the season

Columbia led the Lynx 44-17 at halftime. The Cougars really hit their offensive stride in the second half and dominated the game. Columbia outscored Lindenwood-Belleville by 16 in the second half to come away with the 43-point victory.

Brock Walker led the effort for Columbia with 15 points. Also in double figures were Matt Woodcock and Henrique Medeiros with 12 points apiece and Zack Rockers with 10 points. Jordan Dressler led Columbia on the boards with 11 rebounds.

The Cougars are idle until Friday, December 16th when they travel to Atchison, Kansas to face Benedictine University for a 7:30 P.M. contest.