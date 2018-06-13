Cougars Come Up Short vs. Park in AMC Tournament

COLUMBIA - The Cougar Softball team fell to Park (Mo.) University 4-2 Sunday in the American Midwest Conference (AMC) Tournament. Columbia, the tournament's number three seed, ends the season with an overall record of 22-18. The second-seeded Pirates advanced to Sunday's championship game to take on No. 4 seed William Woods University.

The Cougars took an early lead as Jamie Holmes led off the contest with a single to left field and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Whitni Howell. Park responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame on a home run by Jamie Tanno and led 2-1 after an inning of play. The Pirates held the lead until the fourth inning when Howell led off with a single to center and scored on a one-out base hit by Chelsie Crain, tying the score at 2-2. The tie score didn't last long as Park pushed a run across in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead, 3-2. The Pirates would add another run in the sixth inning and held off Columbia in the seventh to cap off the victory.

Freshman Tiffany Urwiler suffered the loss in the circle for the Cougars after allowing four runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings of work. Holmes finished with three hits and a run scored to lead the Columbia offense.

Following the championship contest where William Woods defeated Park 6-0 to win the tournament crown, an all-conference team was announced. Juniors Kristin Eiken and Whitni Howell were named to the 16-person honorable mention all-conference team while senior Chelsie Crain and juniors Marli Hayes and Jamie Holmes took home first team honors. Holmes also collected AMC Newcomer of the Year accolades.