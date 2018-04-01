Cougars Compete in Mule Relays

WARRENSBURG, MO - The Columbia men's and women's distance track teams competed in the University of Central Missouri Mule Relays this weekend in Warrensburg, Mo. A total of eight runners competed in six events on Friday and Saturday.

On the women's side, freshmen Julia Collins and Emily Shultz took part in the 800 meter event. Collins finished 12th overall with a time of 2:30.24, while Shultz came in 30th in a time of 2:32. Both runners also participated in the 1600 meter (1 mile) event. Collins took eighth individually with a time of 5:33.11 and Shultz was right behind her in ninth place, clocking in at 5:36.76. Freshman Lindsey Martin qualified for fourth overall in the 3000 meter run, completing the event in a time of 10:39.09.

Cody Gorham, Devin Sander, Jason Thurman, and Michael McCulloch each took part in the men's 1600 meter event. Gorham (4:26.45) and Sander (4:26.67) finished third and fourth respectively in the field of 40 runners, followed by Thurman (4:33.66) in 11th and McCulloch (4:40.86) in 22nd. The group also teamed up to finish second out of six teams in the men's distance medley relay with a collective time of 10:55.13. Freshman Jordan Andrews qualified for 34th in the men's 3000 meter run, finishing with a time of 9:54.15.

Freshman Julie Montgomery also took part in the Women's USA Cross Country Championships in St. Louis on Saturday, placing 44th overall as an unattached runner in the 6K event with a time of 24:44.

The Cougars will return to action this Friday, February 8th, for the Iowa State Classic. The event will take place at the Lied Recreation Center in Ames, Iowa.