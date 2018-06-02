Cougars Defeat Harris-Stowe, One Win Away From Perfection

COLUMBIA - The top-ranked Cougar men's basketball team posted a 85-64 victory over American Midwest Conference (AMC) opponent Harris-Stowe State University tonight in their final regular season home game of the 2012-13 campaign.

With the win, Columbia improves to 29-0 overall (15-0 AMC) and also moves within a game of the first undefeated regular season in program history.



The Cougars connected on their first six shots from the field to open the game and built a 17-7 lead after just over four minutes of play.



Junior Derrick Dilworth led five Columbia players in double figures with 16 points. Tanner Sutton chipped in 14 and freshman Chantel Stanciel tied a career-high with 13 points.

Griffin and senior Jordan Dressler also added 12 and 10 points respectively, with Griffin dishing out a game-high seven assists.



The Cougars will close out the regular season on Saturday at William Woods University. Columbia defeated the Owls 73-53 in their first meeting of the year back on January 26th. Game time is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. in Fulton, Mo.