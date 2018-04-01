Cougars Improve to 15-0

WALNUT RIDGE, AR -- The Columbia Cougar basketball team won its 15th consecutive contest of the season Thursday night, defeating American Midwest Conference opponent Williams Baptist (Ark.) College by a score of 70-56. Tonight's loss drops the Eagles to 8-5 on the season while Columbia, ranked No. 6 in the NAIA Top 25 Poll, remains undefeated on the season at 15-0.

Columbia jumped out of the gate with the lead and held a 34-26 halftime advantage. Despite being outrebounded 42-37 in the contest, the Cougars forced the Eagles into 21 turnovers and never trailed the entire contest, outscoring the host squad 26-20 in the final 20 minutes to take the 14-point victory.

This week's AMC player of the week Derrick Dilworth paced Columbia with 13 points. Devin Griffin also finished in double figures with 11 points and added five assists.

Kyle Harvey led the offensive effort for the Eagles with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Columbia returns home to face the Pirates of Park (Mo.) University on Saturday, January 5th in their conference home opener. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. in the Arena of Southwell Complex.