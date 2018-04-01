Cougars Lose First Contest of the Year

DEERFIELD, IL - The Columbia Cougar men's basketball team lost their first contest of the 2011-12 season Friday night to Taylor University. The Cougars were down as much as 18 points but lost by a final score of 66-61 to move to 3-1 on the season.

The Cougars shoot just 28 percent from the field and 25 percent from beyond the arc in the first half while Taylor was 15 of 25 for 60% shooting percentage and had six three-pointers. Columbia trailed 37-23 at the half.

Columbia was down 18 points with 10 minutes left in the game but the Cougars clawed their way back to take the a two point lead but fell behind in the last minute of play.

Jordan Dressler led the Cougars offensively with 20 points and 14 rebounds while Henrique Medeiros had 17 points and Hal Payne finished with 10.

Casey Coons led all scorers for the Trojans with 21 points.

The Cougars return on Saturday, November 19th in the second day of the Trinity International University Invitational. Columbia will play Goshen College at 2:00 p.m.