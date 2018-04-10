Cougars Move Down to 5th in Latest NAIA Poll

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Cougars have moved down two spots in the latest NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll. The Cougars are now ranked 5th after going 3-1 in their past four games.

The team is currently 21-2 on the season and 14-1 in conference play. The Cougars are also ranked in the top 10 nationally. Nic Reynolds currently leads the team in scoring average per game (13.6). He also shoots nearly 45 percent from the field. Malik Ray leads the Cougars in rebounds (6.83) and blocks (1.91) per game.

The Cougars will play their next game on Thursday, February 2nd when they host Lindenwood University-Belleville.