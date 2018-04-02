Cougars rank sixth in latest poll

COLUMBIA – The NAIA announced the latest Division I Coaches’ Top 25 Poll this afternoon. The Columbia College Cougars basketball team dropped three spots from last week to sixth place in this week’s poll.

The team went 2-2 in their last four games. They lost to William Woods University by a score of 65-57 on Saturday. The Cougars finished their season with a 26-4 overall record and a 19-3 record in conference play.

The Cougars are the top seed in the AMC Championships and they are currently fourth in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage.

The team will face Missouri Baptist University on Thursday, March 2nd at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the AMC tournament.