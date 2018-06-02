Cougars Softball Take Doubleheader vs. Hannibal-LaGrange

COLUMBIA - It was senior day for Columbia College softball today. Among one of the seniors is Valerie Teter. It was the first round of the AMC tournament, a best of three tournament.

The Cougars get on the scoreboard in the third inning as Columbia College's Tori Gehlert singles to left field plating senior Kacey Rehagen.

In the fourth inning, the Cougars add to their lead when Valerie Teter struck an double up the middle scoring a run for Columbia College. Cougars turn on cruise control the rest of the game and win game one 3-0. Teter had a complete game with 13 strikeouts and only allowed two hits to shutout Hannibal-LaGrange.

The Cougars softball team also won in game two, 4-0. With the win in game two, Columbia College advances in the AMC tournament.