Cougars Split in First Day of Quarterfinals

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College softball team earned a split Friday in the first day of a best of three series in the American Midwest Conference quarterfinal round. Columbia came from behind to win the first game 2-1 in eight innings but fell to the Spartans 5-0 in game two.

Jordan Crisp (15-8) earned the win on the mound in game one, going the distance in all eight innings and allowing just one run. The Spartans scored their run in the second inning off a pair of hits and a pair of walks. The Cougars remained scoreless until the sixth inning when Marli Hayes started the inning off with a double and later scored on a two-out single by Kristin Eiken. Neither team was able to manufacture a run in the seventh, pushing the game to extra innings. After shutting the Spartans down in the top of the inning, Columbia's Morgan Bounds hit a single to left field and was followed by a single from Whitni Howell. Eiken loaded the bases when her hit was bobbled by the third baseman. With Jessica Hardy at the plate and one out, Missouri Baptists' pitcher threw a wild pitch, allowing Bounds to score and the Cougars to win the game.

Crisp finished with four strikeouts, five walks and seven hits. The Cougars managed just four hits in the contest but were able to make them count.

Columbia's hitting wasn't so timely in the second game as the Spartans jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning and never looked back. The Cougars connected for six hits but never more than one in an inning, taking the five-run loss.

Taylor Richter (10-7) took the loss, throwing three innings and giving up two hits and two walks while striking out one. Maria Imhoff (0-2) relieved Richter in the fourth, allowing a hit and fanning two.

Since the teams split, they will face off in the deciding game Saturday at 2 p.m. for the chance to advance to the semifinal round against top seeded Williams Baptist College who swept Stephens College in their quarterfinal matchup. The Cougars will take on the Spartans at the Antimi Black Field.