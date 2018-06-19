Cougars Sweep Cross-Town Foe

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College softball team extended their win streak to four games today after a doubleheader sweep of Stephens College. The Cougars run-ruled the Stars 12-0 in five innings in the first game and won the second 2-0. Columbia improves to 19-15 on the season and 6-4 in American Midwest Conference play.

The Cougars put the first four of their five batters on base and scored three in the first inning. Columbia dominated the third inning, scoring six with six hits, including a two RBI triple by Chelsie Crain. Columbia capped off their scoring in the fourth with three runs off two hits and two errors.

Jordan Crisp (11-8) got the win on the mound in the first game. Crisp threw the first tow innings, facing the minimum six batters and striking out three. Maria Imhoff (0-2) relieved crisp in the third to finish out the contest, allowing one walk and fanning four.

Tori Gehlert and Alex Ridenhour chipped in three hits and two runs a piece in the victory.

Columbia's offense was a different story in the second game as they struggled to string anything together like they had the first game. However, the Cougars two runs off of three hits and an error in the bottom of the first inning would hold up and be enough to win it. Taylor Richter (8-5) held off the Stars, going the distance and allowing just four hits. The sophomore struck out five in seven innings.

Crain and Karina Veit each posted two hits in the nightcap.

The Cougars continue their busy week on Thursday, April 12th when they host Park University in a conference doubleheader. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at the Antimi Black Field.