Cougars Top Lindenwood-Belleville 3-0

Columbia, MO - Coming off of a loss, the Cougars' Volleyball team bounced back for their game against Lindenwood University of Belleville, IL on Tuesday. Columbia won 3-0 at the Arena of Southwell Complex, making them 7-2 for the season so far. The Cougars are currently ranked sixth in the NAIA Top 25 Poll.

Early in game one of the match, the teams were tied 3-3. The Cougars took the lead in a 7-1 run and from there, took game one. Game two brought the Cougars to a tie at 25, but with two back-to-back attack errors by Lindenwood-Belleville, Columbia was up 2-0 in the match. The final game started off with a 9-3 run by Columbia and from there, they took the win.

The team finished with 47 kills, 11 of which were made by senior Carol Berger. Junior Lydie van Deursen had 33 assists and senior libero Erin Palvin with 15 digs.

Next the Cougars travel to face Benedictine University of Springfield on Wednesday, September 25th at 7:00 p.m.