Cougars Trump Benedictine University in AMC Opener

Springfield, IL - The Cougars' women's Soccer team took a win on the road on Tuesday in their American Midwest Conference opener against Benedictine University of of Springfield. With a 7-0 win, Columbia improves to 4-1-1 and 1-0 in the league.

Senior Stephanie Hale and junior Amanda Caldwell, with assistance from Rylee Bruhn, put the Cougars on the board with back-to-back goals in the first 13 minutes of the game. After 19 shots, 14 of which were on goal, Sandra Mendonca put the Cougars up 4-0 at halftime.

Carlie Howe and Tori Magaletta each added another goal to help bring them to a 7-0 shutout victory. Erica Ramirez and Flavia Rosado combined on the shutout in goal.

The Cougars will go up against Harris-Stowe State University on Friday, September 20th at 2:00 p.m. in St. Louis, MO.