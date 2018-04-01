Could the Internet Spell the End of Snow Days?

PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Could the Internet mean the end of snow days? Some schools think so, and they are experimenting with ways for students to do lessons online during bad weather, potentially allowing classes to go on during even the worst blizzard.

"Virtual snow days" would help ease pressure on school calendars and offer students more time to learn in the winter before taking standardized tests in the spring.

Virtual learning has been widely used by colleges and universities for years. Now it's becoming more common for younger students as teachers and administrators grow comfortable with the technology.

But there are obstacles, too, especially for families who can't afford computers or Internet access.