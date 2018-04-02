Council for Drug Free Youth holds video contest for 7-12 graders

JEFFERSON CITY — The Council for Drug Free Youth is holding a PSA video contest for seventh through 12th grade mid-Missouri students.

The theme for this year's contest is "Drugs Destroy Your Dreams. "

The only requirement is a maximum video length of two minutes.

Melle Richardson with CDFY said they left the theme relatively open to allow students to creatively express themselves on the topic.

"We want the youth to be able to have a platform to be able to speak their mind and use their creativity on why they think it is important to stay drug free," Richardson said.

She said the theme for the contest stemmed from a theme CDFY used for school assemblies called "Stay in the Game."

"Several of the people this year made videos about being in sports. And if you're in sports and you do drugs, you're not going to be able to participate in sports. And that's one of the ways that drugs destroy your dreams, because you can't participate in things if you're doing drugs," Richardson said.

The winning video will be shown at Capital City Cinema from now until April 2017 and could also be used in other ways by CDFY.

The first place winner will also receive $250, second place will receive $100 and third place will receive $50.

Submissions are due Sunday, Oct. 23 before midnight.