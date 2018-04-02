Council Meeting to Decide Changes for Broadway

Tom Corocoran spends a lot of his time on Broadway and loves the idea of new things to make life easier for him.

"Just making downtown pedestrian friendly is, I think is important for keeping business owners happy," said Corcoran.

"I think that anything that would increase pedestrian traffic downtown is good for all the businesses," explained Will McCaskill, business owner.

If the council decides to make all the changes, the cost will run around $4.6 million. Most of that money will come from a grant Columbia received last year. If the plan goes through, it will take away any chance of adding two more lanes to Broadway to help traffic flow along the road. Corcoran feels this can be taken care of with better management of the traffic lights, but even McCaskill admits Broadway can be a pain.

"I bypass Broadway when I'm downtown on my car. I go either over to Walnut or over to Cherry Street because I know that I would get backed up," said McCaskill.