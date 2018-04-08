Council OKs Bowden Memorial

At its regular meeting, the city council voted to name part of Nifong Boulevard between Forum Boulevard and Bethel Street after murdered Columbia police officer Molly Bowden.

Police say it's the right thing to do after a tough year.

"2005 has certainly been the most difficult year in the history of the Columbia Police Department for a variety of reasons, most importantly because of losing Molly," said Chief Randy Boehm.

The new name, Molly Bowden Memorial Boulevard, will take effect Feb. 10, the one-year anniversary of Bowden's death after she was fatally shot during a routine traffic stop.