Council Paves Way for Supercenter

The council passed two bills to allow the supercenter to be built on the east side of the city.

Opponents claimed it will detract from the charm of their city.

"There's a good soul to the community now, but Wal-Mart will hurt that."

Supporters said the supercenter will lead to positive changes in the area, including safety improvements at a dangerous intersection near the construction site along U.S. highways 50 and 63.

The council postponed voting on a bill about the supercenter's site plan and facilities.