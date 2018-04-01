Council Reviews New Snow Plan

The city has hired a public information officer to communicate with residents and also plans to start a web-based tracking system to show crew locations, as well as upgrade snow removal equipment.

Some citizens said they're willing to pay extra so when the next big snow comes the city will have more equipment. Others said big storms don't happen often enough to justify paying big bucks.

"I went extra slow because I had other people's children in my hands. I was just shocked that the roads hadn't been cleaned better," said school bus driver Sharon Connor, who had to go to work and take dozens of children with her.

"My heart just started racing, it was pulsing because I couldn't believe that we were going," she said, referring to the Monday after the weekend's 15-inch snowfall.

"We were prepared. The problem was it fell at a rate that made it unsafe at certain points for us to even be out on the road with the big trucks," said Public Works Director John Glascock. "And how do we do that? Maybe four-wheel drive pickups. We have those in our fleet already. Maybe we should put plows on those and get those into the subdivisions quicker."