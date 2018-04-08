Council Yields on Plan to Ban Trucks From Scenic Road

COLUMBIA - City council members opted to push back voting on an amendment Tuesday night that would ban some trucks from part of Rock Quarry Road.

Council member Barbara Hoppe said she wants more specific information on what type of trucks should be outlawed from Rock Quarry.





As it stood, the amendment would stop all commercial trucks from driving on Rock Quarry Road between Stadium Boulevard and Grindstone Parkway.



Kevin Gillooly mows lawns including the grass along the side of Rock Quarry. He said big trucks have caused near-accidents in the past.



"I had a concrete truck pass within a foot of my head going over the speed limit when I was sitting on a mower cocked over a little towards the road from a ditch," said Gillooly. "It’s been a couple years since then but traffic’s picked up since.”



While Gillooly said trucks are an issue on Rock Quarry, he thinks speed is also a problem.



"Speeding is really the bigger issue in my opinion. If traffic wasn’t going over the speed limit, then it’d be safer," said Gillooly.



Council member Barbara Hoppe said the speed might be leading to the road deteriorating. She said that is a big issue since Rock Quarry Road is an official "scenic road".



“There is going to be a lot of construction, and that construction I’m concerned about in terms of destroying the road," said Hoppe.



The council will revisit the amendment in November.



