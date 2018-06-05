Councilman's Arrest Sparks Red-Light Camera Debate

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) - Red-light cameras are a hot topic again in the St. Louis area following the arrest of a St. Charles County councilman over a ticket from last summer.

Republican County Councilman Joe Brazil isn't disputing the ticket he received in St. Peters. He says he mailed in the fine before his arrest.

But Brazil tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it's overkill for a city to use police time on arrests for offenses that don't add penalty points to a driver's license under Missouri law. Red-light camera violations fall into that category.

St. Peters spokeswoman Lisa Bedian says the city issues arrest warrants whenever someone doesn't show up for a court date on any charge, including red-light violations.