Councilman Will Vote Yes to Scott Branch Trail Construction

COLUMBIA - Fourth Ward Councilman Daryl Dudley said Monday afternoon he would vote yes to the proposed Scott's Branch Trail at the Columbia City Council meeting Monday evening.

The trail will be constructed through parts of Bonnie View Park, from the Dublin Park Trail to Weaver Street. The Columbia Audubon Society owns part of Bonnie View Park, and board members voted 8-0 to approve the construction, but with stipulations. They include:

The trail will run along the southern portion of the property with no switchback.

No trees will be removed or destroyed.

The trail will be 12 feet wide with a 2-foot easement on each side.

No dogs will be allowed on Audubon property.

The Audubon Society will have final approval of the trail route.

The trail was originally voted on at a council meeting on May 16, and the controversial southern portion was removed for further discussion. The council will vote on the construction Monday night.