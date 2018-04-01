Councilwoman Helen Anthony Resigns Effective Nov. 30

COLUMBIA - Helen Anthony, the 5th Ward Councilwoman in Columbia announced Monday evening that she is resigning effective November 30.

Anthony's husband took a job in Providence, Rhode Island shortly after she was elected in 2011. She said they had to make a hard decision, but she was so excited about being elected that they would live apart.

"Since then, I had experienced some of the travel to go back and visit with him and it's been pretty extensive," Anthony said.

Anthony said family was a main reason for her resignation.

"My father who lives in Connecticut is 83 years old and just had a valve replacement this summer and it's made me realize I need to speed as much time with family as possible," Anthony said.

News Fifth Ward Councilwoman Helen Anthony Resigns from KOMU News on Vimeo.