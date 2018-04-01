Counting the Culture that Crawls

LA GOMERA, GUATAMALA - A new international group called the Central American Mobility Partnership is taking on the challenge of counting the Culture that Crawls.

In their first meeting, organizations from Guatamala, Belize, Peru, and Hondorus came together to count the number of people with disabilities in Central America.

PET International is looking for people who are willing to do a census on the number of people with disabilities and the nature of those disabilities in Central America.

If you know someone who can help, you can go to our Cutlure That Crawls website and click on the solutions tab.

You can also find information on how to adopt a PET, which costs $250 to build and ship overseas.

PET began in a one car garage in Columbia and now reaches more than 90 nations.