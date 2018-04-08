County Hopes to Catch More Cyber Predators

Other cyber crime prevention programs will also get state money to help stop Internet crimes against children.

"We really just want to make Missouri a safer place and be able to rest assured that our children who do get on the Internet don't have to worry about cyber predators," said Terrri Durdaller of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it will cost at least $100,000 to help pay for task force salaries, training and computers. The task force plans to use chat rooms and Web sites such as Myspace and Facebook that are popular with youngsters to catch online predators.