County Moving Forward on Lease with MoDOT

MACON - The Macon County Economic Development Corporation staff and MoDOT, are working together to provide space in the former MoDOT District II Office for the creation of new jobs.

A lease agreement with Macon County was signed by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission at its last meeting to authorize the lease with an option to purchase.

"We're pleased the Highway Commission took this approach as it allows us to offer space for start up businesses and job creation," Dwiggins said. There is already one company interested in moving into the former district office.

Macon County will be given up to 10 years to create new jobs equal to the value of the property. Once the total combined salaries created by the new positions are equal to the present market value of the property, the ownership of the property will be transferred to the county.

"There is additional interest in the garage facility located behind the former district office, and we are working with another company to complete this process," Dwiggins said. He anticipates another announcement to come later this winter.

MoDOT will continue to develop a regional building located just north of Macon within its existing facilities.