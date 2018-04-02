County Reports Rise in Those Seeking Concealed Weapon Permits

COLE COUNTY - Sheriff's officials said Thursday their department has processed almost 3200 applications for concealed carry permits so far this year. That figure is up from about 1500 in 2009.

Doug Alley owns Ammo Alley sporting center in Boone County and offers course which help citizens meet requirements for a concealed carry permit.

Alley said he is booked for classes all the way through the month of January.

All applications for conceal and carry permits must be processed a county sheriff's department and a certificate for training is required for it to be approved.