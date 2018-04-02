County Teaching Move Over

This wasn't a normal day for the sheriff's department. Not only did it enforce, but it was also looking to educate drivers on a relatively new law, using a stretch along Highway 54 as its testing site.

Lyle Rosburg may look like a cop, talk like a cop and even walk like a cop, assisting the sheriff's department alongside Highway 54, but Rosburg is actually an accountant.

"I always wanted to be a cop as a kid and this is my chance to do it," Rosburg said.

He volunteers his free time to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, helping deputies enforce the Move Over campaign.

"The Move Over campaign is a law that was passed several years ago that requires motorists approaching emergency vehicles to move over and slow down," Rosburg said.

But if you didn't just want to take Rosburg's word for it, all you had to do was take a drive down Highway 54 and you could see the Cole County Sheriff's deputies hard at work. They stopped any vehicles that failed to move over when an officer's car lights were flashing on the side of the road.

Most drivers who were pulled over say they were unaware of the law. Jack Igles was one of those drivers: "I just found out from the officer that you have to move over, whether he's outside the car or not."

One of the main goals of the Move Over campaign was for deputies to educate drivers on this law. It was created as a result of past accidents. Since the year 2002, four officers have been killed by drivers who did not move to the inside lane.

"We're just out to make sure it's as safe as possible and it's not asking a lot by simply asking people to slow down and move over if they can," Rosburg said.

You must leave officers or any type of emergency vehicle an entire empty lane when driving on a highway. If it is impossible to move over, it is advised that you slow down to avoid hitting emergency workers.