Couple Accused in Wyo. of Killing Exes, 2 Kids

By: The Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - A Missouri couple has waived extradition to face first-degree murder charges in Wyoming in the deaths of their ex-spouses and two children more than 30 years ago.

Seventy-one-year-old Gerald Uden and 74-year-old Alice Uden of Chadwick, Mo., were jailed in Christian County in southwest Missouri.

Gerald Uden is accused of killing his ex-wife, Virginia Uden, and her two children, 12-year-old Richard Uden and10-year-old Reagan Uden.

Virginia Uden and her children were last seen in Fremont County in central Wyoming in 1980.

Alice Uden is accused of killing her ex-husband, Ronald Holtz, who disappeared in 1974 or 1975. His remains recently were found in an abandoned mine in Laramie County in southeast Wyoming.

Neither Gerald nor Alice Uden had an attorney. A neighbor said the Udens worked as long-haul truckers and were rarely home.