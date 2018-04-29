Couple accused of elderly abandonment captured

FREDERICKTOWN (AP) - A Missouri couple is in custody after allegedly leaving an elderly disabled veteran confined to a bed and near death, then stealing his car and shooting at officers who tried to apprehend them.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that the man and woman were arrested Tuesday near Fredericktown. Authorities say charges are pending.

Iron County authorities found the disabled veteran abandoned on Jan. 13. The man's stolen 2012 Toyota was spotted last weekend in Leadington, but the suspects got away after a chase.

On Monday, the car was seen by authorities in Madison County. Sheriff Bobby Spain says shots were fired at an officer after the male suspect ran into a wooded area. Both suspects were arrested at a motel the next day.