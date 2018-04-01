Couple charged in infant's death

By: The Associated Press

PARK HILLS (AP) - An eastern Missouri husband and wife are facing charges for the death of a 3-month-old foster child.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reports that 23-year-old Tyler Finley and his 22-year-old wife, Olivia Finley, of rural Park Hills are charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Court records show that Lily Ann Bake, was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital after a 911 call at the Finley home on Nov. 27. The caller said the child had stopped breathing.

The baby died Dec. 7. Doctors discovered numerous injuries and told police they suspected abuse.

Authorities say Lily had been placed in the care of the couple through "relative placement" on Oct. 31.