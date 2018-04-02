Couple Fined for Putting Grandchild in Trunk

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A central Missouri couple who put their 5-year-old granddaughter in their car trunk has been fined $50 after pleading guilty to amended charges.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reported Thursday that Mary and Marc Vaucher of Fulton each pleaded guilty to failure to secure a child less than 40 pounds.

The Vauchers originally were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a passer-by saw them let the girl out of their car trunk at a store in Jefferson City in May.

The grandparents told officers they bought some tables at another store and couldn't fit them in the trunk, and they put the girl in the trunk so they could transport the tables.

The child was unharmed. She was released to another family member.