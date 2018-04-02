Couple Found Dead in Springfield Home

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in their home.



Police spokesman Matt Brown says the bodies were found Monday morning in a bedroom. Police went to the home after neighbors reported a strong smell from the duplex.



Neighbors told The Springfield News-Leader that the woman was last seen on Friday.



Police would not disclose the injuries or evidence in the case.

The names of the two people have not been released.