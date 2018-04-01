Couple found shot in suspected murder-suicide at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police suspect murder-suicide after finding a husband and wife shot to death in a south side home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bodies of 53-year-old William Powderly and his 51-year-old wife, Karen, were found Friday, shortly, after midnight. Police believe William Powderly killed his wife and then shot himself.

Police say Karen Powderly called 911 and reported that her husband was assaulting her. Officers arrived and found her dead from gunshot wounds to the chest. William Powderly had a fatal gunshot wound to the head and a gun next to his body.