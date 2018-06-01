Couple's argument ends with vehicle crashing into car wash

COLUMBIA - Columbia firefighters said an argument between a couple ended in a vehicle crash early Tuesday.

Columbia Fire Division Chief Jerry Jenkins confirmed a boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument and started following each other in their cars.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Clark Lane and Hanover Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. At the scene, authorities determined the man involved rammed his girlfriend's car from behind which caused her to crash into the brick wall of a nearby car wash.

The female driver was transported to University Hospital. A short time later, the boyfriend was also transported to the hospital after he complained of neck pain. The status of their conditions have not yet been released.