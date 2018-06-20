Court: Woman Can't be Convicted Twice

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal appeals court says an Iowa woman cannot be convicted twice for each of five murders. Angela Johnson was convicted of the drug-related slayings of five people near Mason City, Iowa, in 1993. A federal jury found her guilty of aiding and abetting the murder of five people during a continuing criminal enterprise. She was also found guilty of the same crimes while engaging in a drug conspiracy. That's 10 convictions for five murders. The appeals court says that's five too many. The appeals court remanded the case to federal district court to vacate the murder conspiracy convictions. Johnson still faces four death sentences and a life sentence for the five crimes. She is the first woman to be sentenced to death in the federal system since 1953.