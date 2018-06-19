Court: Anti-Missouri Tigers License Plate OK

JEFFERSON CITY - A state appeals court says a Missouri man who roots for the University of Kansas Jayhawks may keep his personalized license plate expressing disdain for the University of Missouri Tigers.



The Administrative Hearing Commission last year rejected an effort by Missouri's Revenue Department to recall Toby Gettler's plate, which reads "MZU SUX." The Revenue Department had issued the plate, but tried to recall it on the ground that "SUX" is obscene.



Gettler presented evidence, including a dictionary definition, that the word has gained common usage as slang for "subpar or inadequate."



The Missouri Court of Appeals' Western District on Tuesday upheld the hearing commission's decision in Gettler's favor. The appellate court said there is evidence to support the commission's determination.