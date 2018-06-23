Court Asked to Invalidate New Missouri Senate Districts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A lawyer from Columbia wants the Missouri Supreme Court to strike down the newly drawn districts of the 34-seat state Senate. District boundaries were redrawn by a panel of state appellate judges to reflect population changes based on the 2010 census. Attorney David Brown says in a court filing that some of the boundaries violate the Missouri Constitution by unnecessarily splitting counties among multiple districts. He also argues the new map will effectively deprive voters in one district of Senate representation until 2015. Brown is asking the state Supreme Court to take the case without going through a trial court first because of the short time before the candidate filing period opens on Feb. 28.