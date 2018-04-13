Court blasts argument in withheld evidence murder case

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An appeals court says it's "repugnant" that prosecutors' reason for wanting to return a Missouri man to prison while the state decides whether to retry him for murder is that his attorneys should have uncovered undisclosed evidence earlier.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Missouri Court of Appeals's Southern District ruled in favor of Brad Jennings on Thursday. Jennings was released from prison in February after a judge found that authorities had failed to disclose that the robe he was wearing when his wife, Lisa Jenning, died tested negative for gunshot residue.

Her Christmas Day 2006 death initially was ruled a suicide. An attorney hired by Jennings's sister didn't uncover the robe testing until December 2015. The Missouri Attorney General's Office argued that Jennings' attorneys should have found it sooner.