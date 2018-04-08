Court Clerk Goes to Prison for Stealing

Carol Gibson, 41, also must repay $72,000 for embezzling municipal court funds, then trying to set a fire to hide the theft.

The stolen money included funds from traffic court, criminal fines and bond orders. The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis says Gibson embezzled $51,000 for her own use.

Investigators said she turned on a stove Aug. 29, 2004 in the court building to burn receipts to conceal her theft. The state planned to audit her office on Aug. 30.