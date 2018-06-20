Court Considers Law Used in Priest Abuse Case

JEFFERSON CITY- Attorneys argued before the Supreme Court today whether the law used to convict a Catholic priest of sexually abusing a child is valid. The Reverend Thomas Graham has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a boy on church property in the late 1970s. Graham has denied the abuse allegations. Graham's attorneys appealed the constitutionality of the 1969 statute used to indict and prosecute him. They contend the statute of limitations ran out on the alleged crimes decades ago. But prosecutors said a 1969 law had no statute of limitations for certain "abominable" crimes. Arguments before the court today hinged on whether the law was meant to apply only to crimes punishable by death, or also to those that could receive a life sentence.