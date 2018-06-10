Court denies motions from man set to be executed Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has denied the latest legal challenges from a man scheduled to be executed Tuesday for raping and killing a 15-year-old Kansas City girl in 1989.

The judges ruled Friday to overrule a motion that sought a stay of execution for Roderick Nunley. The court also rejected his request for a writ of habeas corpus, which allows prisoners to challenge their convictions on constitutional grounds.

Nunley was one of two men who pleaded guilty and received the death penalty in the death of Ann Harrison. She was waiting for a school bus in front of her home when she was abducted. Michael Taylor was executed for the same crime in 2014.

[This story has been updated for clarity.]