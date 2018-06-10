Court: Despite History, He's Not a Sexual Predator

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri appeals court has ruled that a Kansas City man who exposed himself to women and girls for three decades and molested a young girl, was not a sexual predator. The appeals court on Tuesday overturned the verdict of a Jackson County jury that found Richard Tyson was a sexually violent predator and confined him to state mental care. The three-judge panel found that prosecutors improperly contended that the 66-year-old Tyson was a pedophile. Tyson had 15 charges and seven convictions for exposing himself to women and girls from 1959 to 1988. But the panel said there has to be sexual contact to be a violent sexual predator, and Tyson had only one such conviction. Attorney General Jay Nixon office says they'll appeal.