Court Documents Reveal Details of Infant Death

COLUMBIA - More information has come to light from the investigation into the Friday death of eight-month-old Finely Steele. Court documents say the child "was killed by her head being impacted by a blunt object as a result of abuse". Documents say the victim sustained massive blunt trauma and also showed evidence of being shaken.

Police arrested Cody Baker, 31, Friday, and his girlfriend Anna Steele, 24, Saturday, on charges of second degree murder. Police said Saturday they believed the two were responsible for the child's death due to trauma.

In the probable cause statement, Columbia police officer Joseph Jackson said the boyfriend, Cody Baker, claims he brought the child into bed after being restless and woke to the child pale and not breathing. The statement also says the mother, Anna Steele, admitted that her boyfriend, Cody Baker, had placed blankets over the child's head and that though she did not agree with it, she was compliant. Steele_Probable_Cause.pdf

The documents say two weeks earlier the child was said to have a bruise on her face that Baker claims happened from falling in the crib, but Steele says she felt the child was in danger after this occurrence but did not confront Baker for fear of his reaction.

Baker and Steele's court dates have not yet been set.