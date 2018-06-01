Court Documents Reveal Green-Beckham Had No Pot on Him

SPRINGFIELD - New court documents from Greene County show University of Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham had no illegal substances on him. The Springfield Police Department arrested Green-Beckham on suspicion of drug activity Jan. 10.

The documents state, Springfield police officer Shryer explained that "he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle." A seach warrant said, "Green-Beckham was then asked to step out and Shryer explained to him what was going on. Green-Beckham consented to a search of his person and nothing illegal was found."

No charges have been filed against Green-Beckham and the investigation could take up to six months.

The court documents do state what appeared to be marijuana was found in the car when Shryer searched the back seat on the driver's side.

"Under the cushion of the rear seat he located a round plastic container with a large bag inside with what appeared to be marijuana residue in it and smelled strongly of marijuana," according to the documents.

"Shryer continued searching the vehicle and lifted the tailgate of the Jeep. He immediately observed a large plastic container that appeared to have a large amount of marijuana in it."

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated with additional quotes.)