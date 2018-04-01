Court for Men Accused in Police Shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City judge has denied bond for a man accused of taking part in a shooting last week in which two police officers were wounded. Prosecutors argued that Bryan Walker is a danger to society. Court records show that Walker admitted to police that he shot an officer who remains in critical condition. In a later hearing yesterday, a judge agreed to appoint a lawyer for Kyle Gardenhire, who is also a suspect in the same shooting incident. Gardenhire was shot by police and critically wounded. Both men are charged with using firearms during a drug-trafficking crime. A second officer suffered an arm wound in the shoot out.