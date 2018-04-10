Court hearing emotional for dad of missing Missouri woman

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Family members restrained the father of a missing Missouri woman when the man accused of setting her vehicle on fire entered a courtroom.

Kylr Yust is charged with burning the vehicle of Jessica Runions, who was last seen Sept. 8. Her burned vehicle was found two days later.

Yust was arrested in Benton County and brought back to Jackson County to face the charge accusing him of setting fire to her vehicle. Yust hasn't been charged in her disappearance.

The Kansas City Star reports Runions' father had to be held back by relatives when Yust entered the courtroom Thursday for a hearing. Family members say it was the first time he had seen Yust since his daughter disappeared.

Kansas City police said Thursday there's no update in the case.