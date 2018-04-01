Court hearing set in Russia for grad student detained since June

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Friends and supports of a University of Missouri-St. Louis grad student detained in Russia since June for a minor offense are encouraged that a court date has been set for the woman. Roxana Contreras purchased old coins and medals valued at about $30, a violation that could lead to a prison term of up to seven years. Now, a court date has been set for August 28th in Ramon, Russia. Her thesis adviser, Sonya Bahar, says supporters are hopeful Contreras will be treated fairly and allowed to return to St. Louis. Contreras was visiting Russia after attending a conference in Germany. She has been involved in research into the role of synchronization in brain activity in traumatically brain-injured patients.